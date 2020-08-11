Carrie Mae "Bunnie" Shawley, 78, of Stahlstown, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home while surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 1, 1942, in Connellsville and was a daughter of the late Donald and Thelma Stout Snyder. Carrie was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She had formerly worked at the Dairy Mart in Donegal as a cook. She was a member of the Donegal American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Carrie will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family, her children, Connie Faust and husband Wade, of Christmas, Fla., Homer Shawley and wife Kay, of Titusville, Fla., Lawrence Shawley and wife Joyce, of Stahlstown, Homer "Peanuts" Shawley and wife Karen, of New Port Richey, Fla., Jeff Shawley Sr. and wife Jennifer, of Scottdale, and Thelma Lydick, of Stahlstown; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and her brother, Roy Snyder and wife Sandy, of Donegal. In addition to her parents, Carrie was predeceased by her husband, Homer Shawley Sr.; and a grandson, Wade Faust Jr. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in THE CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Tim Shoemaker officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Stahlstown Cemetery. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
