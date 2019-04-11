Carrie O. Rudiselle, 87, of Youngwood, passed away Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, after a brief Illness. She was surrounded by her six children and family at Latrobe Hospital. She was born April 11, 1931, in Alderson, W.Va., daughter of Edward "Pappap" and Shirley (Gwinn) Morgan, of Youngwood. She was married to Theodore E. Rudiselle Jr. They had a great marriage. Sadly, he passed in 1991. Carrie possessed great character that her children cherished. We children could not get away with anything. She would eventually find out and give you "the look" as well as "the snit." She is survived by Theodore Edward III (Cynthia), Therese Lynn (Barry) Santavy, Margaret Jane (L.A.) Marzulli, Barbara Ann (William Butch) Cooper, Gerard David (Gina) Rudiselle and Eric Thomas Rudiselle; grandchildren, Corrie Anne and Sarah Lynne Marzulli, Dylan Morgan (Sarah) Cooper and Carrie Michelle Cooper (Brandon), Nicholas/Toli Santavy, and Frances Ann, Anna Marie and Laura Morgan Rudiselle; her brothers, Robert Morgan and James (Lois) Morgan; her in-laws, Marylouis (Nicholas) Synczow, William (Suzanne) Rudiselle, Carol Rudiselle and Kim Fouse-Niece; a number of loving nieces and nephews; and an aunt. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Morgan (Navy); sister-in-law, Betty Morgan; brother-in-law, William Haughery; sister-in-law, Sister Anne Rudiselle, R.S.M.; and brothers-in-law, Robert Rudiselle and Theodore Sr. and Helen (Hall) Rudiselle. Carrie and Ted would take the family on vacations to their cottage. She loved gardening and spending time with her family. She retired from P.I.C., Greensburg, as a statistician and also worked at Holy Cross School as an administrative assistant. Prior to her marriage, she was employed at Robertshaw, New Stanton division. Her sparkling blue eyes, her infectious laughter and smile will be lovingly remembered. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She was known for her dedication to American patriotism and all of her beloved grandchildren, of whom she was most proud. She was a big fan of the Steelers and Penguins. The family extends deep appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at Excela Westmoreland and Latrobe Hospital, especially Epic Rehab, ICU and Hospice.

A brief memorial service will be held April 13, 2019, at Westmoreland County Memorial Park Cemetery, Greensburg, followed by a celebration of life in the Morgan Room at the VFW Post 211 in Youngwood. Arrangements are by C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 11, 2019