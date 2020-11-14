Carroll A. Griffith, 79, of West Newton, formerly of Herminie, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at UPMC East, Monroeville, surrounded by her family. She was born March 19, 1941, in Braddock, and was a daughter of the late Clarence and Anna (Gregor) Dietz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband January 19, 2020, William J. Griffith Jr.; son, Alan W. Collins; and two daughters, Brenda Yoders and Yael Avital-Garth; two granddaughters, Desirae and Wyona Griffith; brother, Clarence Dietz; and two sisters, Ethel Lescinsky and Elaine DiNofrio. Prior to her retirement, Carroll was a cashier at Wal Mart in Greensburg for more than 15 years. She had also worked for the Herminie VFW Post 8427 for many years in the club and bowling alley. Carroll enjoyed going to bingo but most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Carroll is survived by her children, John Chizmar, of Arizona, Michelle (Chuck) Heasley, of North Huntingdon, Jeffery A. (Kim) Griffith, of Ohio, and Wendy (Chris) Savage, of Madison, Edward P. (Lorraine) Collins, of Herminie, William J. Griffith III, of West Newton, Michael E. (Henrietta) Griffith, of Mountain Top, Pa., Joann Collins and Patricia Griffith, both of Brownsville; 13 grandchildren, Cody, Riley, Ryan, Ben, Jarrod, Aleesa, Tiffany, Richard, Georgiann, Antonio, Rex, Keri and Keith; three special great-grandchildren, Noah, Brandon and Thomas, whom she loved dearly; two brothers, David Dietz, of Allegheny County, and Ralph (Debbie) Dietz, of Greensburg; two sisters, Ellie D'Ercole, of West Mifflin, and Loretta (Ron) Hummert, of Jeannette; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Carroll will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors. She will forever be remembered for her "special laugh" that would light up every room she entered. The family wishes a special thank you to the staff at UPMC East, for their love and compassionate care. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME, 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing in funeral home. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
