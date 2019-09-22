|
|
Carroll B. Rugh III, 87, of Greensburg, known to many as "Pete" or "Brother," passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at home, with his devoted family by his side. He was born Sept. 19, 1932, in Salem Township, a son of the late Ora (Linhart) Rugh and Carroll B. Rugh Jr. Carroll was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Prior to retiring, he was employed as a farm machinery repairman. He was an Army veteran. Carroll received his bachelor's degree in industrial arts from California State Teachers College. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tom Rugh; brother, Frank "Tootie" Rugh; and sister, Mary Elizabeth Rugh. Carroll will be greatly missed by his beloved family and is survived by his children, Brian Rugh (Jennifer), of Mt. Joy, Mary Thurston (Charles), of New Alexandria, and Teresa Koontz, also of New Alexandria; sister-in-law, Janet Rugh, of Greensburg; nieces, who were like daughters, Becky Rugh, of Greensburg, and Caroline D'Aurora (Tim), of Greensburg; and friends. He will be especially missed by his eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, all of whom he was very proud of.
Respecting Carroll's wishes, there will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Congruity Presbyterian Church, 136 Fenneltown Road, New Alexandria, PA 15670, prior to a memorial service at 1 p.m., with the Rev. H. Clifton Foster officiating. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contact someone you love and take them to dinner, ice cream, or maybe a movie. While there, share some of your favorite Pete Rugh memories and work on making new memories of your own. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 22, 2019