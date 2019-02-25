|
Carroll "Bud" Rager, 78, of Hempfield, passed peacefully Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of the late Waneta "Maxine" (Roscoe); beloved son of the late Raymond and Pansy (Freeman); cherished father of William Roscoe, Shelley (Michael) McNamara and Raymond "Teddy"; adoring grandfather of Stephany, Katey and Ashley McNamara and Chris Paolucci; and treasured brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Brush Creek Lutheran Church, 177 Brush Creek Road, Irwin, PA 15642.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 25, 2019