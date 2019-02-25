Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Brush Creek Lutheran Church
177 Brush Creek Road
Irwin, PA
Carroll Rager Obituary
Carroll "Bud" Rager, 78, of Hempfield, passed peacefully Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of the late Waneta "Maxine" (Roscoe); beloved son of the late Raymond and Pansy (Freeman); cherished father of William Roscoe, Shelley (Michael) McNamara and Raymond "Teddy"; adoring grandfather of Stephany, Katey and Ashley McNamara and Chris Paolucci; and treasured brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Brush Creek Lutheran Church, 177 Brush Creek Road, Irwin, PA 15642.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 25, 2019
