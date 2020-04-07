|
|
Carter L. Watson, 62, of Upper Burrell Township, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born Nov. 18, 1957, in Harrison Township, to Eleanor Ostroskie Watson and the late Clarence L. Watson Sr. Carter was a graduate of Burrell High School. He most recently worked at A.D. Weaver Trucking Co. He previously worked at Don Martin Trucking and Toolex Manufacturing. Carter loved riding his Harley, being outdoors, and his family, especially his son, Jeremiah. He also loved driving truck. Carter is survived by his wife, L. Jean Watson; son, Jeremiah G. (Kelly Anderson) Watson; mother, Eleanor Watson; brothers, Clarence Lynn (Susie Leninsky) Watson and Jeffrey W. Watson; mother-in-law, Effie Lou Montanari; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and his grand-dogs. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Edward J. Montanari; and his beloved dogs, Casey and Fuzz Bucket. All services are private. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.