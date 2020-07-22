1/
Caryn J. Calarie
Caryn J. (Heffner) Calarie, 58, of Natrona Heights, died peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, March 13, 2020, in her home. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Caryn's life from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at CENTER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1575 Donnellville Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, where services will start at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Drew Myers officiating. Arrangement are under the care of ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730). For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 1310 Old Freeport Road, Box 11561, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, or visiting www.ovarian.org.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 22, 2020.
