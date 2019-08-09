Home

James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Angela Merici Church
White Oak, PA
Casimira Rogowski Obituary
Casimira Rogowski, 83, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at her home in North Huntingdon. She was the beloved wife of Jaroslav "Jerry" Rogowski. Cassie loved spending time with her family, traveling with her family and reading. She was always there to lend a hand to others and was an attentive and loving grandmother. As Buddha said, if you light a lamp for someone else, it will also brighten your path. Cassie brightened the lives of many during her life. Surviving her are two sons, John Rogowski, of East McKeesport, and Michael Rogowski, of Park City, Utah, and their spouses, Cheryl Rogowski and Putul Rogowski; her brother, Zdzislaw (Jerry) Zawada; five grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in St. Angela Merici Church, White Oak. Burial will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery, with a wake following at the East McKeesport fire hall. Arrangements are by JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Cassie's passion for animals, especially dogs, with a donation to the Humane Society. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15, 2019
