Cassandra Dawn Thoma, 29, of Irwin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. She was born Oct. 3, 1990, in Greensburg, daughter of John E. (Sue) Thoma, of Greensburg,and Laura L. Shockey, of Mt. Pleasant. Cassie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Don and Ann Shockey; and her sister, Amanda Thoma. Cassie was an employee of Pratter Inc. in Greensburg in the medical billing department. She attended Norwin Christian Church and gave her life to Jesus on May 1. Cassie was an amazing mommy, a loving wife, best daughter and special granddaughter. She was a friend to everyone and was truly her mom's best friend. She absolutely adored her children with all her heart. She was never materialistic and would help anyone in need. Cassie was the make-up guru, "a beauty influencer on YouTube," as she would say. In addition to her parents, Cassie is survived by her husband, Patrick D. Childers; six children, Caiden J. Thoma, Ethan C. and Mason A. Childers, Isabella M. Sterling, and Jacey M. and Laycie L. Childers; two sisters, Mariah A. Thoma, of Mt. Pleasant, and Lindsay Haky, of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Anthony and Eric Bowser, of Greensburg; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Marion Thoma, of Irwin, and Michael and Ruth Lucov, of Herminie; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Cassie will be dearly missed by her family and many, many friends. She will forever be remembered for her acceptance and kindness to everyone she met. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251 please dress "casual" for Cassie. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Norwin Christian Church, 9610 Barnes Lake Rd., Irwin, PA 15642 Please go directly to church. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family to start a trust fund for the children. Please be prepared to adhere to all the current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing in funeral home. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
.