Cassandra E. Gross


1966 - 05
Cassandra E. Gross Obituary
Cassandra E. Gross, of Latrobe, died Saturday, April 7, 2018. Born May 17, 1966, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Harry L. Gross Jr. and Kathleen (Penrose) Gross, of Latrobe. Cassandra had earned her master's degree and had been an administrative assistant for ABB in Forest Hills. She was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Alan Gross; her paternal grandparents, Matilda and Harry Gross Sr.; and her maternal grandfather, Earl Penrose Sr. In addition to her parents, Cassandra is survived by her son, Brandon Diebold and his wife, Karley, of Selma, N.C.; two nephews, Nicholas Gross and Dylan Miller; her maternal grandmother, Minnie Penrose, of Latrobe; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and "her baby," Baxter.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Cassandra's life at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Marian Hall, Crabtree. The JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
