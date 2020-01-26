|
Cassandra E. Hayden, 71, of Greensburg, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the professional and compassionate care of The Bethlen Skilled Nursing Home and Bethlen Hospice. She was born Dec. 19, 1948, in Portsmouth, Va., daughter of the late Castner R. Hayden and Sarah E. Henry Hayden. A loving sister and aunt, she is survived and will be greatly missed by her sister, Charmaine Clawson, brother-in-law, Charles Clawson, and niece, Heather Clawson; along with many friends. Cassie retired from the W.N. Tuscano Agency in 1999 and had since been employed by Word of Life Ministries. Cassie loved the Lord; she has fought the good fight and now is at peace.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Cassie's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, 150 Eastside Drive, Greensburg, followed by lunch at Word of Life Church 4497 PA-136, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Word of Life Ministries. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020