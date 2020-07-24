1/1
Cassius A. Saulsgiver
2017 - 2020-07-20
Cassius Alexander Saulsgiver, 2, of New Kensington, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born Aug. 18, 2017, in Pittsburgh to Dominque Alexandra Kemp and William Allan Saulsgiver. Cassius loved being on the go, spending time outside, eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, playing on his tablet, and his mom and dad. He enjoyed watching "Peppa the Pig" and "Paw Patrol" and playing Sonic the Hedgehog. Cassius was such a happy, loving and special kid; he will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, James M. "Pap-Pap" and Erica L. "Gigi" Kemp and Angelica "MiMi" Safounah-Coglio; paternal grandparents, David Allan Saulsgiver and Nichole Rene Brubaker and Josh Brubaker; maternal great-grandparents, Patricia "Nonna" Coglio-Salandria and Charlotte L. Milisits-Greene; paternal great-grandparents, Scott Leroy and Florence Catherine Carter; aunts and uncles, Ashleigh "TiTi" Arrington, Paitin D. Barker, Andre and Mandy Kemp, Aaron C. Barker, Mathew Saulsgiver, Daniel Saulsgiver, Scott Saulsgiver, Chelsea Slick, Desire Woodring and Nathan Turnbaugh; an abundance of great-aunts and -uncles; and a never-ending supply of cousins whom all loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Patsy Salandria, Delia Salandria, and Alan Wilson; maternal great-great-grandparents, Albert and Mary Wilson and Luther and Charlottle Doby-Milisits; paternal great-grandparents, James Leroy Saulsgiver and Willetta Mae Thompson; paternal great-great-grandparents, James William Saulsgiver, Bereneith Vivian Dotts, William Cleveland Thompson and Evelyn Mae Weakland; and paternal great-great-great-grandparents, Daniel D. and Winifred S. Chaffee and Eva Mae and James Johnson. Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 26. The Rev. Dr. Mitch Nickols will officiate. Due to the current social restrictions from covid-19, and with respect for the family, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 23, 2020
Rip little angel ❤
Kathleen
