|
|
Catherine Ann "Cathi" (Skowronek) Kapusta, 73, of Slickville, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born July 29, 1946, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Harry and Christina (Gemach) Skowronek. Catherine was a loving wife, mother and sister. She was a member of St. Sylvester Roman Catholic Church, Slickville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Eric S. Kapusta; and brothers and sisters, Harry Skowronek Jr., Christine Shusko and James Skowronek. Catherine is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Stephen T. Kapusta; and son, Brian A. Kapusta. She left behind six brothers and sisters. Respecting Catherine's wishes, there will be no visitation and inurnment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. Services for Catherine will be announced at a later date. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.