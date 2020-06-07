Catherine Dornin Brust, 98, formerly of Jeannette, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born Aug. 25, 1921, first born of the late Richard Patrick Sr. and Luella (Rohrbacher) Dornin. She was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Jeannette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, brothers, Richard Patrick II and William J., sister, Lorraine Peoples, sister-in-law, Julia Dornin, and brother-in-law, Thaddeus Gozelanczyk. She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Mullen, of Harrisburg; brother, Ronald Dornin and his wife, Ruth, of North Huntingdon; two sisters, Winogene Gozelanczyk, of Greensburg, and Patricia Eisaman and her husband, Paul, of Jeannette, and sister-in-law, Alice Doerzbacher; and numerous nieces and nephews. Prior to her retirement, Catherine was an independent truck driver with late husband Charles, driving exclusively for Elliott Company, and had previously been employed as a seamstress. She was past royal matron of the Order of the Amaranth Court No. 25 in years 1972-1973 and 1991-92, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 69, former member of the Tuesday Early Birds Bowling League, AARP Bowling League and Past President of AARP Chapter 3572, of Jeannette. Arrangements are being handled by MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, and are private. Interment will take place at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 7, 2020.