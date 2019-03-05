Home

Catherine Cline


1926 - 10 Obituary
Catherine Cline Obituary
Catherine Hobaugh Cline, 92, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 2, 2019.She was born Oct. 8, 1926, in Wilkinsburg, daughter of the late Dr. Russell I. and Clara M. Carson Hobaugh. In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wilmer G. "Boomer" Cline, in 1997; a daughter, Clara Elizabeth "Betsey" Cline, in 2016, and a brother, George R. Hobaugh also in 2016.She earned her master's in education from Penn State University. Prior to retirement, she was a substitute teacher for Franklin Regional for many years. Catherine was also a member of the Emmanuel Hills Reformed United Church of Christ, Export. She was also a Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star. She is survived by two sons, Charles Michael Cline, of Murrysville, and Russ Cline and his wife, Diane, also of Murrysville; three grandchildren, Michelle D'Ambra and her husband, Paul, Katie Slafka and her husband, Craig, and Erin Cline; and three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Makayla and Jackson. She is also survived by a sister, Pat Wainwright, of Tennessee; and two brothers, Duane Hobaugh, of North Carolina, and Donald Hobaugh, of Texas.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service for Catherine will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Emmanuel Hills Reformed United Church of Christ, Export, with the Rev. Joseph Hedden officiating. Interment will follow in Emmanuel Cemetery, Export.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Murrysville Volunteer Fire Company Station 20 in Catherine's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
