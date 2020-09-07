1/
Catherine E. Baloga
1944 - 2020
Catherine E. Baloga, 76, of Jeannette, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Allegheny Health Network Hospital, Hempfield. She was born June 18, 1944, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Leroy and Catherine Barkefelt Klingensmith. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger "Jim" Baloga; and a sister, Julia Jones. She is survived by three children, Chris Baloga and his wife, Renae, of Greensburg, Anthony Baloga and his wife, Heather, of Slickville, and Dana Hall and her husband, Larry, of Jeannette; two grandsons, Larry Hall and Eric Hall; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Hall; a brother, Roy Klingensmith; a special cousin, Mary Frances Volk, of Jeannette; best friends, Betty Prejza, of Rilton, and Ann Berlin, of New Alexandria; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Due to the current pandemic, Catherine's funeral service will be private. Entombment will take place in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Following CDC guidelines, masks must be worn, social distancing must be practiced and only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 7, 2020.
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
