Catherine Elizabeth Johnson-Gilchrist was born Nov. 19, 1951, in Detroit Mich., to the late James William Johnson and Ella Mae Brown-Johnson. Catherine departed her life Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, in Pittsburgh. Catherine attended Glenville Senior High School, in Cleveland, Ohio, and Quaker Valley Senior High School, in Sewickley. Catherine was employed from 1975 to 1983 at Armco steel as a pipe inspector. From 1986 to 1990, she was coordinator for programs at Sewickley Community Centers. From 1990 to 1996, she was district manager and first black female to run security at Three Rivers Stadium. Catherine was also a board member of the Sewickley Come On Home committee and an auxiliary member of American Legion Post 450 in Sewickley. Catherine was preceded in death by sister, Paula D. Johnson-King, and nephew, William E. Turner III. She leaves behind many trusted memories shared by her beloved husband, George Gilchrist III; children, Derek Gilchrist, of Columbiana, Md., George Gilchrist IV, of Pittsburgh, Albert G. Gilchrist, of Jersey City, N.J., and foster daughter, Kelly Greenawalt?Moyer, of Austin, Ark.; brother, James Johnson; sisters, Lynn F. Johnson, of Pittsburgh, Lisa L. Jackson, of Columbus, Ohio, and Loretta L. Moss, of Pittsburgh. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and a host of beloved nieces and nephews. There will be no public services held for Catherine. Catherine will be interred at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.