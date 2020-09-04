Catherine H. Hallman, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, after a courageous three-year battle with abdominal cancer. Catherine was born April 11, 1932, in Beaver Falls and was a daughter of the late Alex and Amelia Schinke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, the Rev. Dr. Franklin D. "Bud" Hallman; brothers, Andrew Schinke and Alex Schinke; and sister, Lillian Lindner. Catherine is survived by daughter Barbara (Mark) Parr, of Bay Village, Ohio; son Tom (Shirley) Hallman, of Ellwood City; daughter Lisa Hallman, of Rocky River, Ohio; grandsons Steven Rottura, of Fairview Park, Ohio, Craig (Holly) Hallman, of Greensburg, and Michael Hallman, of Cranberry Township; and great-grandson Quinn Hallman, of Greensburg. She is also survived by her dear sister, Gertrude LeDonne, of New Brighton, and loving niece Cindy Richner, of Koppel. She was a full partner in her husband's 43-year ministry in the United Methodist Church, serving alongside him in Church Creek, Md. (1950-51), Rogersville (1951-56), South Greensburg (1956-68), New Brighton First (1968-80), Uniontown Asbury (1980-91) and New Castle First (1991-93). She loved all of the various pastoral appointments and often said, "I believe each location was just perfect for us in each stage of our lives in His ministry." Catherine will always be remembered for her big smile and positive attitude, organizational skills, can-do attitude, commitment to the UMW, and loving manner with everyone she met. Within minutes, you always felt as though you had known her all your life. A more complete obituary can be viewed on the Hill and Kunselman website. Arrangements will be handled by HILL AND KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, 3801 Fourth Ave., Beaver Falls, PA 15010, www.hillandkunselman.com
, where visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. Visitation will again be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at New Brighton United Methodist Church, 1033 Sixth Ave., New Brighton, PA 15066, with the Rev. Gary Hilton presiding. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitations and the funeral service. The service will be recorded and posted later on the NBUMC website for virtual attendance. Charitable donations can be made, if you so desire, to NBUMC Pre-School, Asbury UMC Pre-School, Jumonville Training Center, The Salvation Army or City Rescue Mission in New Castle.