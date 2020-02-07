|
Catherine Isabel Bell, 97, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Naples, Fla., and Greensburg, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Catherine is survived by her sons, Tom (Kathy) Bell, of Peters Township, and Michael Bell, of Mt. Lebanon. Catherine, fondly known as Nani by her five grandchildren, Brian (Kim) Bell, Steve (Tina) Bell, Mark (Heather) Benko, Megan (David) Mongillo and KC (Michael) Fritz; and 13 great-grandchildren; will be greatly missed. "I'll do it, I'll show ya, I know how." This was a quote Nani loved to recite, a line she heard from one of her grandchildren, and a sentiment that embodied just who she was. She was bold, fierce, full of wit and style. She never left you empty handed, always offering a goodie bag of treats to take home. Even in her nineties, Nani always had a twinkle in her eyes and a zest for life. She was always very proud of the many different jobs she had throughout her life. During World War II, she painted rubber lifeboats at a defense plant in Jeanette, which were used on bombers, and was a cadet nurse training for stateside medical assistance. Catherine worked as a pediatric nurse at Westmoreland Hospital, a social worker, and retired as a school nurse for Penn-Trafford School District. She was never one to sit on the sidelines, she was always working, dancing, singing, and engaging in life and all it had to offer. We will take these lessons and carry them with us. May she rise in peace (Nani wouldn't rest) and dance and sing with the angels; her husband, Thomas; daughter, Susan; and grandson, Michael in heaven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Inurnment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.