Catherine "Cathy" J. (Porter) Brutout, 69, of Harrison City, beloved wife, mother, daughter, mimi, grammy, sister, aunt and friend, while at home, was peacefully welcomed into the arms of our Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020. Cathy lived her life for her family and devoted herself to create the best possible life for them. She is survived by her husband, Glenn W. Brutout; daughters, Amy Mero, of Jeannette, and Lisa Markowski and her husband, Craig, of Clayton, N.C.; mother, Jean Meyer, of Harrison City; grandchildren, Raleigh (Mero) and Caleb, Leah and Adam (Markowski); sister, Christine Gaines and her husband, Brad, of Smyrna, Tenn.; brother, Jack Porter and his wife, Marlene, of Irwin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Porter. Cathy was born July 10, 1950, and attended Immaculate Conception School. She graduated from Norwin High School in 1968 and married her high school sweetheart, Glenn, in 1971. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and was a regular volunteer serving in the office. Cathy enjoyed camping with her family, cruising with Glenn in their '57 Chevy "Beauty," shopping with her daughters and spending time with her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. Sadly, visitation, Mass and burial will be private, due to current limitations of public gatherings. Friends are asked to offer a time of private prayer in memory of Cathy at 11 a.m. Monday, April 20. Rite of Christian Burial will be at Union Cemetery, Irwin. Future memorial gathering will be determined at a later date. Funeral plans entrusted to OTT FUNERAL HOME, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Hillman Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, and a flower should be planted in her memory where you would be reminded of her impact on you. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.