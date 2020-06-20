Catherine J. Brutout
1950 - 2020
Catherine J. (Porter) Brutout, 69, of Harrison City, while at home, was peacefully welcomed into the arms of our Lord April 17, 2020. Due to public gathering restrictions back in April, the funeral services were private. The family is now able to hold a funeral mass in honor of Cathy at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, in Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin, PA 15642. Friends and family are asked to gather in remembrance of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, grammy, mimi, sister, aunt and friend. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
