Catherine J. Faulds, 98, of South Greensburg, died Friday, July 26, 2019, in her home. She was born July 2, 1921, in Homestead, a daughter of the late Rowland W. and Anne (John) Jones. She was a 1939 graduate of Homestead High School. Prior to her marriage, she had been employed by U.S. Steel. She was a member of St. John's Harrold United Church of Christ, Greensburg, the William E. Gelston Order of the Eastern Star, and the St. David Society of Pittsburgh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Raymond A. Faulds Jr.; her daughter, Ruth "Rudi" Himes; her son, William R. Faulds; her brother, Rowland Jones; and her sister, Anne Vittone. Catherine is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kami Faulds, of South Greensburg; two grandchildren, Emily and Alexander Faulds, both at home; her sister-in-law, Jean Faulds (Ron), of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St John's Harrold United Church of Christ, 103 St. Johns Church Road, Greensburg, with the Rev. Dr. Paul L. Westcoat officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. John's Harrold United Church of Christ Cemetery. The William E. Gelston Order of the Eastern Star will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 29 to July 30, 2019