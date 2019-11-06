|
Catherine Louise Kyslinger, 72, of Port Vue, passed away peacefully, Monday, Nov, 4, 2019. She was born April 6, 1947, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Victor W. and Catherine C. Salopek Kyslinger. She was a retired nurse of the class of 1968 McKeesport School of Nursing and a member of The McKeesport Nurses Alumni Association. Louise was a longtime member of the former St. Joseph Church, in Port Vue, where she served as a Eucharistic minister, and later was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church, in Liberty Borough. She is survived by her brother, Victor J. Kyslinger, and sister-in-law, Joan (Shoben) Kyslinger, of Concord, N.C.; niece, Corinthia Kyslinger; nephew, Victor M. (Racheal) Kyslinger; great- nieces, Lillian and Addie Kyslinger, all of Concord, N.C.; sister-in-law, Julie W. (the late David) Kyslinger; nieces, Nicole (Matt) Kyslinger Rudy, Kristen (Dave Malter) Kyslinger and Amy Kyslinger; great-niece, Madison Davie Rudy, all of Wexford; as well as cousins, relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David P. Kyslinger, and her significant other, Donald Felentzer. She will always be remembered by her many friends who stayed in contact with her.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the St. Mark Church (Liberty Borough Worship Site), with the Rev. Thomas A. Wagner, officiating. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Port Vue.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The McKeesport School of Nursing Educational Grant, C/O Bernice McDonald, 321 High St., Elizabeth, PA 15037. Condolences may be made at www.GilbertFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 6, 2019