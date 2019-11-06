Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
For more information about
Catherine Kyslinger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Church
(Liberty Boro Worship Site)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Kyslinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine L. Kyslinger


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine L. Kyslinger Obituary
Catherine Louise Kyslinger, 72, of Port Vue, passed away peacefully, Monday, Nov, 4, 2019. She was born April 6, 1947, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Victor W. and Catherine C. Salopek Kyslinger. She was a retired nurse of the class of 1968 McKeesport School of Nursing and a member of The McKeesport Nurses Alumni Association. Louise was a longtime member of the former St. Joseph Church, in Port Vue, where she served as a Eucharistic minister, and later was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church, in Liberty Borough. She is survived by her brother, Victor J. Kyslinger, and sister-in-law, Joan (Shoben) Kyslinger, of Concord, N.C.; niece, Corinthia Kyslinger; nephew, Victor M. (Racheal) Kyslinger; great- nieces, Lillian and Addie Kyslinger, all of Concord, N.C.; sister-in-law, Julie W. (the late David) Kyslinger; nieces, Nicole (Matt) Kyslinger Rudy, Kristen (Dave Malter) Kyslinger and Amy Kyslinger; great-niece, Madison Davie Rudy, all of Wexford; as well as cousins, relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David P. Kyslinger, and her significant other, Donald Felentzer. She will always be remembered by her many friends who stayed in contact with her.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the St. Mark Church (Liberty Borough Worship Site), with the Rev. Thomas A. Wagner, officiating. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Port Vue.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The McKeesport School of Nursing Educational Grant, C/O Bernice McDonald, 321 High St., Elizabeth, PA 15037. Condolences may be made at www.GilbertFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -