Catherine L. "Cathi" Mongell, 55, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 26, 1963, in Connellsville, a daughter of Hisako Morita Mongell, of Connellsville and the late John S. Mongell. Cathi was a lifelong resident of Connellsville and was a graduate of Geibel Catholic High School with the class of 1981, where she played varsity volleyball and basketball. She worked as a line inspector for Powerex in Youngwood. Cathi was a member of the Connellsville Partner Parish of St. Rita of Cascia Roman Catholic Church. Cathi loved to cook and enjoyed playing volleyball for local teams. In addition to her mother, Hisako Morita Mongell, Cathi will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving brother and sister, Ed Mongell, of Connellsville, and Debi Parfitt and husband, Rick, of North Fort Myers, Fla.; her nephews and niece, Christopher Parfitt and wife, Mandy, of Cape Coral, Fla., Shannon Esdale and husband, Paul, of Lake Forest, Calif., and Andrew Parfitt and wife, Erica, of Estero, Fla.; her great-nephews and -niece, Alexander, John and Asher Parfitt and Charlotte Esdale; her uncle, Ronald Rozell, of Connellsville; her cousins, Janine Brooks and husband, Rick, Rhonda Brooks and husband, Jon and Susi Rozell, all of Connellsville, Frank Rozell and wife, Tracy, of Waldorf, Md., Michael Rozell and David, of Monongahela, and Matt Rozell, of Connellsville; and her faithful pet dog, Riley.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, where prayers of transition will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rita's of Cascia Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Robert Lubic as celebrant. A committal service will follow at the Chapel of St. Rita's Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Magee-Womens Cancer Center, 300 Halket St., Suite 4628, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, in memory of Catherine L. Mongell. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.