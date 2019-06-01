Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Wolk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine L. Wolk


1931 - 02 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine L. Wolk Obituary
Catherine "Kitty" L. Wolk, 88, of Ruffsdale, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born Feb. 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Russel and Sarah McLean Stairs. Catherine was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Youngwood, and its choir. She volunteered at Mt. Pleasant Senior Center. Kitty enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Before her marriage, Catherine was employed at ITE. Catherine was the loving wife to her husband of 59 years, John Wolk. She was dearly loved by her four children, Carol Tokarcik (Edwin), of Mt. Pleasant, Jane Hajas (Joseph), of Latrobe, Joel Wolk, of Coraopolis, and Curtis Wolk, of Ruffsdale. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother to Angela Waltz (Jeremiah), Eric Hajas, McKayla and Kayden. Catherine is also survived by two brothers, Russell Jr. Stairs (Frances), and Bernard Stairs; and nieces and nephews. Catherine was preceded in death by siblings, Louetta and James.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Seven Dolors Cemetery, Yukon.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now