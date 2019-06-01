Catherine "Kitty" L. Wolk, 88, of Ruffsdale, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born Feb. 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Russel and Sarah McLean Stairs. Catherine was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Youngwood, and its choir. She volunteered at Mt. Pleasant Senior Center. Kitty enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Before her marriage, Catherine was employed at ITE. Catherine was the loving wife to her husband of 59 years, John Wolk. She was dearly loved by her four children, Carol Tokarcik (Edwin), of Mt. Pleasant, Jane Hajas (Joseph), of Latrobe, Joel Wolk, of Coraopolis, and Curtis Wolk, of Ruffsdale. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother to Angela Waltz (Jeremiah), Eric Hajas, McKayla and Kayden. Catherine is also survived by two brothers, Russell Jr. Stairs (Frances), and Bernard Stairs; and nieces and nephews. Catherine was preceded in death by siblings, Louetta and James.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Seven Dolors Cemetery, Yukon. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 1, 2019