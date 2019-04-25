Catherine Alma Lash, 86, of West Newton, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Weatherwood Manor, Greensburg. She was born June 4, 1932, in Sewickley Township, a daughter of the late Thomas and Katharine (Frederick) Piovesan. Alma was a life member of the Mars Hill Baptist Church and a past member of the Sewickley Homemakers. She loved to crochet and enjoyed baking pies for her family and friends. Alma loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Lash, in 2006; two brothers, Calvin and Glenn Piovesan; and sister, Daisy Guardasoni. Alma is survived by her two sons, Thomas R. Lash, of West Newton, and Richard (Dodie) Lash, of Scottdale; a daughter, Beth Ann (David) Kerris, of Hummlestown, Pa.; three granddaughters, Amie (Jonathan) Mattes, Emily (Nicholas) Prenatt and Hannah Robison; four great-grandchildren, Weston, Levi, Greyson and Isla; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Weatherwood for all their love and compassionate care over the past few years and a special thank you to Carissa with Heartland Hospice for her special care given to mom. Alma's kind heart will be dearly missed by her family, many friends and neighbors.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Richard Countryman officiating. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery, Sewickley Township.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mars Hill Baptist Church, 2303 Mars Hill Road, Irwin, PA 15642 or The Benevolent care fund at Weatherwood Manor, 896 Weatherwood Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary