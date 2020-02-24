|
Catherine M. "Kay" Cunningham, 97, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at home. She was born Feb. 2, 1923, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late William and Clara (Balkey) Ryan, and was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert; her brother, William Ryan; two sisters, Mary E. Fluhme, and Virginia Cecere; her son-in-law, Eugene Ciongoli; and a granddaughter, Carrie Cunningham. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon, and the Christian Mothers. More than anything in her life, Catherine cherished time with her family. She raised the most loving and caring children a mother could have. She is survived by two daughters and three sons, Susan (Dennis) Truckley, of Robinson, Michael G. "Spike" Cunningham, of North Huntingdon, Paul R. (Lee Ann) Cunningham, of Irwin, Mark R. (Mary) Cunningham, of Elwood City, and Katherine (James) Haitz, of North Huntingdon; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Catherine's name to a favorite . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.