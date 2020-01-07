|
|
Catherine M. Love, 80, of Southwest Greensburg, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in her home. She was born May 10, 1939, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Stephen and Rebecca (Mooney) Sabol. Prior to retirement, she had been a nurse's aide at St. Anne Home, Greensburg, for 17 years. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Catherine is survived by her husband of 60 years, John R. "Jack" Love; her daughter, Cindy Long and husband, David, of Southwest Greensburg; her son, Mark Love and wife, Angie, of Flower Mound, Texas; four grandchildren, Leslie Fink (Justin), Steven Long (Stefanie), Colton Love, and Ellory Love; and four great-grandchildren, Jack and Caleb Fink, and Delaney and Molly Long.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020