1/
Catherine M. Pennington
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine M. Pennington, 87, of Pleasant Unity, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 17, 1932, in Carpentertown and was a daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Kiripolski) Balazek. Prior to retirement, she worked as a private duty home health aide and was a member of St. Florian Catholic Church, United. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H. Lionel Pennington; a son, Clark Pennington; three brothers, Paul, William and David Balazek; and six sisters, Ann Zavatsky, Elizabeth Duriscoe, Verna Dombroski, Mary Jane Stewart, Cecelia Cowan and Lucy Lute. She is survived by three sons, Mark Pennington, at home, Todd Pennington, of Johnstown, and Brett Pennington, at home; four grandsons, Justin, Lucas, Braden and Cameron; a sister, Martha Bowden, of Canoga Park, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, United, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. Interment will follow in Visitation Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Florian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved