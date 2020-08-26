Catherine M. Pennington, 87, of Pleasant Unity, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 17, 1932, in Carpentertown and was a daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Kiripolski) Balazek. Prior to retirement, she worked as a private duty home health aide and was a member of St. Florian Catholic Church, United. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H. Lionel Pennington; a son, Clark Pennington; three brothers, Paul, William and David Balazek; and six sisters, Ann Zavatsky, Elizabeth Duriscoe, Verna Dombroski, Mary Jane Stewart, Cecelia Cowan and Lucy Lute. She is survived by three sons, Mark Pennington, at home, Todd Pennington, of Johnstown, and Brett Pennington, at home; four grandsons, Justin, Lucas, Braden and Cameron; a sister, Martha Bowden, of Canoga Park, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, United, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. Interment will follow in Visitation Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. www.bachafh.com
