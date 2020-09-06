1/1
Catherine M. Ponsonby
1929 - 2020
Catherine Marie "Kay" Ponsonby, 91, formerly of McKeesport and West Newton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Kane Community Living Center, Ross Township. Born Aug. 5, 1929, in Duquesne, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Jennie (Marino) Guglielmo. She was a member of Mary Mother of God Parish, Corpus Christi Church, a homemaker, avid reader, an amazing cook and an excellent baker. She was the beloved wife for 60 years of the late Craig Ponsonby Sr.; mother of Craig (Kathryn Barvinchak) Ponsonby Jr., of Cape Canaveral, Fla., Mark Ponsonby, of Gibsonia, and Felicia (Edward) Czapor, of North Huntingdon; grandmother of Shana (John) Mackie, Rebecca Ponsonby, Lindsay (Tony) Kerzmann, Markie (Ken) Jones, Lauren (Kurt) Karcher, Marisa (Chad) Hirsh and Brian Czapor; great-grandmother of Noah, Madison and Logan Mackie, Holden and Juliet Kerzmann and Kennedy Jones and Harper Grace Karcher; sister of Rosemarie Budai, of West Newton, and the late Tony (wife Nancy survives) Guglielmo, of Dravosburg; brother-in-law, Paul Ponsonby, of Port Vue; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME INC., 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, PA 15110, 412-466-3300. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Corpus Christi Church, McKeesport, followed by a burial in New St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation will be limited to 25 people in the funeral home at one time and masks must be worn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 6, 2020.
