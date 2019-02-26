Catherine M. (Cain) Rowe, 90, of Harrison City, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 30, 1928, in White Valley, a daughter of the late John Howard and Mary (Martinsek) Cain. She was at a time employed at Jeannette Glass and Sears. She was a member of the St. Joseph Polish Club in Westmoreland City and the Penn Rod and Gun Club, of Penn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Rowe; a daughter, Susan Moser; a grandson, Timothy Michael Moser; great-granddaughter Courtney Hinish; three brothers, Jack Cain, Paul Cain and Father Gervase Cain; and a sister, Ellen Cain. Surviving are four children, Carole (late John) Sichula, of Bolivar, Timothy Cain, Kandy (Tim) Shaulis, of Donegal, and Rebecca (Mark) Dawson, of Harrison City; 16 grandchildren, Brittany, Christian and Caitlin Dawson, Sean (Lee) and Sheri Sirnic, John and Joe Sichula, Dana and Shane Shaulis, Michael and Matthew Cain, Kathy Flowers, and John, Daniel, Gregory and Jayme Moser; nana to Nikolas and several others; a sister, Patricia Broker, of Harrison City; a brother, Robert (Joan) Cain, of Export; and several nieces and nephews.

To honor Catherine's request, there will be no visitation or services. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.

The family wishes to thank Melissa, Dani and Jim, from Bridges Hospice, and Allegheny Home Health for the care they gave to Catherine over the past several weeks. If desired, the family suggests memorial donations to a .