Catherine Marie Sherin, 84, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in her home. She was born Feb. 20, 1936, in Rochester, Pa., a daughter of the late Louis and Lovanna Marie (Porter) Meteney. She was a graduate of Rochester High School, then went on to business school in Beaver Falls, and also received a two-year degree from Westmoreland County Community College. Prior to retirement, she had been an administrative assistant for Adelphoi Village, Latrobe. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn McLaren; sister-in-law, Mildred Meteney; and brother-in-law, Joseph Davis. She is survived by her husband, James John Sherin; three sons, James Joseph Sherin and wife, Lisa Marie, of Greensburg, Michael John Sherin and wife, Dawn, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Gregory James Sherin and wife, Melinda, of Worthington, Ohio; four grandchildren, Richard, James John, Elena and Julianne Sherin; two great-grandchildren, James Joseph and Sara Elizabeth Sherin; her brother, Richard Meteney; and her sister, Patricia Davis. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. www.bachafh.com
.