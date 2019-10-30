|
|
Catherine M. Thompson, 97, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Walden's View of North Huntingdon, with her family by her side. She was born July 27, 1922, in New Kensington and was a daughter of the late Marko and Mary (Tressa) Yellich. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 25 years, Michael Fraicola, and her second husband of 42 years, George F. (Red) Thompson; son, Michael Fraicola; her granddaughter, Debbie Fraicola; and four brothers, William Jellich and Nick, Stephen and Robert Yellich. Kay was a past member of St. Edward Church in Herminie. Prior to her retirement, she was a manager for Naturalizer Shoes in Charleroi and had worked in New Stanton at the New Stanton Motel as a receptionist for more than 20 years, up until she was 87 years young. She was a fabulous baker, and you would always leave her house with a delicious treat in hand. She saw the good in everyone she met. Kay is survived by her son, Bill (Luann) Fraicola, of North Huntingdon, and daughter, Carol (Jack) Aujay, of Hutchinson; special grandchildren, Brenda Fraicola, Michael Aujay, Chase Fraicola and Tara Fraicola; a sister, Patricia (Tisha) (Jack) Heller, of West Newton; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019