Catherine Marie Zerilla, 82, a 40-year resident of Greensburg, died peacefully Wednesday evening, July 17, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, while being comforted by her loving family. She was born Aug. 10, 1936, in Scottdale, the daughter of the late John and Catherine Zackasee Zerilla. Catherine was a member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, Scottdale, where she was also a member of the Church Altar Society and a volunteer for numerous church fundraisers. Catherine was a graduate of Scottdale High School class of 1954 and received her bachelor's degree from Seton Hill University, Greensburg. She was a retired purchaser for Allegheny Power, Greensburg, and the former West Penn Power Co., with 40 years' service. Catherine enjoyed ballroom dancing and studied under the supervision of Joseph Peoria at the Peoria School of Ballroom Dancing, Youngwood, where she competed in numerous dancing contests. Catherine is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving brother, John E. Zerilla and wife Joann, and her niece, Cynthia McAnulty and husband Raymond, all of Pittsburgh; and her nephew, Mark Zerilla and wife Marta, of Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Family and friends of Catherine are cordially invited from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday to FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where a parastas service will be held at 6 p.m. A panachida service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the divine liturgy to be intoned at 10 a.m. in St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, Scottdale, with her pastor, the Rev. Oleh Seremchuk, as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery, East Huntingdon Township.

