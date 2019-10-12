Home

Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Catherine P. Bich


1931 - 2019
Catherine P. Bich Obituary
Catherine P. Bich, 87, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Penn Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Grand Residence in Upper St. Clair. She was born Nov. 9, 1931, in Pittsburgh, to the late Harold and Ester (Flannigan) Colleran. She liked to play bridge, loved reading, and enjoyed caring for her family. Catherine is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years Edward G. Bich; and daughter, Cathy (Ron) Abbott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joann DeMatteo.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Father Michael Sikon officiating. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org/donate or by calling 1-800-628-0028. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 12, 2019
