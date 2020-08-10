1/1
Catherine Rowe
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine "Kay" (Baran) Donofrio Rowe, 90, of Greensburg, died peacefully surrounded by her children Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Mercy Hospital. She was born March 27, 1930, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Scavnicky Baran. Kay was a retired office manager for Greensburg Catholic Cemetery and a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral and the Greensburg Art Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Adam "Sonny" Donofrio; second husband, William Rowe; and sister, Jean Whalen. She is survived by her five children, Deborah Levendusky (Thomas), of Greensburg, Joseph Donofrio (Carolyn "Bitsy"), of Ligonier, Stephen Donofrio (Christy), of North Huntingdon, Robert Donofrio (Ellie), of Greensburg, and Jill Hough (Rex), of South Park; seven grandchildren, Matthew Levendusky, Patrick Levendusky (Brooke), Michael Levendusky (Lauren), Michael, Adam, Natalie and Katie Donofrio; a great-grandson, Logan Levendusky; a sister, Lillian "Lee" Fumea (Francis "Babe"), of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews. Due to covid-19, a private family viewing will be held Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. A public funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626 or the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. Kay's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved