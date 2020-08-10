Catherine "Kay" (Baran) Donofrio Rowe, 90, of Greensburg, died peacefully surrounded by her children Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Mercy Hospital. She was born March 27, 1930, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Scavnicky Baran. Kay was a retired office manager for Greensburg Catholic Cemetery and a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral and the Greensburg Art Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Adam "Sonny" Donofrio; second husband, William Rowe; and sister, Jean Whalen. She is survived by her five children, Deborah Levendusky (Thomas), of Greensburg, Joseph Donofrio (Carolyn "Bitsy"), of Ligonier, Stephen Donofrio (Christy), of North Huntingdon, Robert Donofrio (Ellie), of Greensburg, and Jill Hough (Rex), of South Park; seven grandchildren, Matthew Levendusky, Patrick Levendusky (Brooke), Michael Levendusky (Lauren), Michael, Adam, Natalie and Katie Donofrio; a great-grandson, Logan Levendusky; a sister, Lillian "Lee" Fumea (Francis "Babe"), of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews. Due to covid-19, a private family viewing will be held Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. A public funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626 or the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. Kay's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
