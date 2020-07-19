Catherine S. "Kay" Benkovich, formerly of Braddock, a resident of Golden Heights Personal Care in Penn Township, at the venerable age of 106, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Benkovich for 65 years; loving mother of Vincent "Slugger" (Roxane) Benkovich, of Penn Township; treasured grandmother of Breanne (Paul) Makovec, of Illinois, Michael Benkovich, of Economy, and Matthew J. "M.J." (Laura) Benkovich, of North Carolina; and great-grandmother of Colby and Tess Makovec and Vincent and Logan Benkovich. Kay was the last survivor of 10 siblings, and so, is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. For many years, until she was 88, Kay worked as a hairdresser from her home-shop on Fourth Street in Braddock. In retirement, she then volunteered her time at Braddock Hospital and Cedars Hospice in Monroeville. She enjoyed and excelled at quilting, crocheting, cooking and baking. Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James Street, Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday in Good Shepherd Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Braddock. Kay will be laid to rest in Restland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 2001 Ardmore Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15221.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store