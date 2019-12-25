|
|
Catherine "Tootsie" Suzanne Rudy, 89, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., formerly of Jeannette, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital Extended Care Facility in Romney, W.Va. Born Jan. 29, 1930, in Claridge, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Clara Gongaware Exton. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jeannette. Tootsie attended public schools in Pennsylvania and worked at the Jeanette Specialty Glass Co. She enjoyed playing bingo, shopping and doing crossword puzzles. She is survived by three grandchildren, Sara Rudy, of Philadelphia, Pa., Nicky Rudy, of North Carolina, and Peyton Rudy, of Fairmont, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Rudy; her children, Joseph Rudy, Michael Rudy and an infant daughter; and two sisters, Edith "Dolly" Gordon and Sarah Ellen "Sally" Ganoe.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Westmoreland Memorial Park, 150 Eastside Drive, Greensburg. Arrangements are being handled by HELSLEY-JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, 95 Union St., Berkeley Springs, WV.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hampshire Memorial Hospital Extended Care Facility, c/o The Resident Council, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney, WV 26757. Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 25, 2019