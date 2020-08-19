Catherine "Cathy" Robosky Slezak, 81, of Greensburg, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, after a long battle of Alzheimer's, at Weatherwood Manor in Greensburg. She has been a resident there for one year. Prior to this, she resided in the same house for 50 years in Greensburg with her beloved husband, Bill, which he built for them. She was born Sept. 25, 1938, at home, in Forbes Road, a daughter of the late Andrew Robosky and Mary Robosky (Lishego).Cathy was Catholic by faith. She was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Slezak Sr.; three brothers, Walter Robosky, Jimmy Robosky and Billy Robosky, and a sister, Rosemary. Surviving are her three children, daughters, Cathy Hampton (Jim), Jackie Heisler (Chad), and son, Todd Slezak (Megan); stepdaughter, Tammy Ludt (Slezak) and stepson, Billy Slezak; seven grandchildren, Lance Slezak, Chloe Slezak, Keira Slezak, Alex Hampton, Lanie Hampton, Peyton Heisler and Brock Heisler, and three step-grandchildren, Billy Slezak Jr., Ryan Slezak and Nicole Cross. Her surviving seven other siblings are Tom Robosky, Andrew Robosky, Steven Robosky, Dorothy Kovacik, Maryann Sprout, Michael Robosky and Bob Robosky, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews which she also adored! Prior to having children, she worked at Westinghouse from 1956-1971. She then became a stay at home mom for the next 14 years until she opened a pizza shop in Derry, for 11 years until retirement. She enjoyed spending time with all her siblings, children and especially her grandchildren. She loved listening to oldies, watching the birds outside her kitchen window, enjoying fresh flowers/plants in her home, dancing and bargain shopping. She will be remembered for her positive energy, feistiness and the selflessness she showed toward others. She welcomed everyone into her home! Her smile will greatly be missed by all! Cathy was a 39-year cancer survivor. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and social distance. Cathy's funeral service will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
