Catherine Wenzel, 98, of Springdale, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in the home of her daughter, where she was residing. She was born Jan. 19, 1922, to her parents, the late Afteme and Mary Kovach Strawoet, and had been a lifelong member of the community. Mrs. Wenzel graduated from Springdale High School in 1939 and then worked as an LPN for West Penn Hospital for many years. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and golfing with her wicked swing. Surviving her are sons, Richard (Cindy) Wenzel, of Florida, and Robert Wenzel, of Pittsburgh; daughter, Kathy (Fred Nulph) Wenzel, of Allison Park; sister, Eleanor Simoncic, of Indiana Township; grandchildren, Richard, Jeff, Michael, Jessica, Arthur, Abigal and Alexander; and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Madaylyne, MacKenzi, Sophie and Emma. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Wenzel; one sister, Loretta Smith; three brothers, Harry, John and Eugene Strawoet; daughter-in-law, Nancy Wenzel; and granddaughter, Kristina Price. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where a blessing service will commence at 6 p.m. following the visitation. Interment will be private for her immediate family. Please follow CDC guidelines, masks are mandatory and a 25-person occupancy limit is in effect. Memorial contributions may be made to The Springdale Free Public Library or The Lupus Foundation. Please visit www.jarviefuneralhome.com
to view or leave a condolence for her family.