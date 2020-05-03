Cathy A. Kohuth
1956 - 2020-04-19
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathy Ann (Reardon) Kohuth, 63, of Cal-Nev-Ari, Nev., formerly of Charleroi, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 19, 1956, in New Eagle, daughter of Paul Edward Reardon and Norma Jean Palfrey Reardon. Cathy was a graduate of Charleroi High School. She married Robert J Kohuth Jr. July 9, 1988. She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Paul J. (Sharkie) Reardon; brother-in-law, William (Bill) W. Kohuth. She is survived by her husband; a son, Johnathan Robert (Diane) Torok, of Greenville, Mercer County; stepgrandchildren, Amy Furlong (fiance Paul Orris), Nicole (Johnathan) Tristani and Roger (Suzie) Furlong Jr.; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Helen Cathy Pyrdeck Reardon; and mother-in-law, Diane Gelet. Due to the pandemic, arrangements are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved