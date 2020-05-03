Cathy Ann (Reardon) Kohuth, 63, of Cal-Nev-Ari, Nev., formerly of Charleroi, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 19, 1956, in New Eagle, daughter of Paul Edward Reardon and Norma Jean Palfrey Reardon. Cathy was a graduate of Charleroi High School. She married Robert J Kohuth Jr. July 9, 1988. She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Paul J. (Sharkie) Reardon; brother-in-law, William (Bill) W. Kohuth. She is survived by her husband; a son, Johnathan Robert (Diane) Torok, of Greenville, Mercer County; stepgrandchildren, Amy Furlong (fiance Paul Orris), Nicole (Johnathan) Tristani and Roger (Suzie) Furlong Jr.; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Helen Cathy Pyrdeck Reardon; and mother-in-law, Diane Gelet. Due to the pandemic, arrangements are private.



