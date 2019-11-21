Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cathy J. Fuegi Obituary
Cathy J. (Gaona) Fuegi, 71, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. She was born in Rochester, Pa., a daughter of the late Samuel Gaona and Edith (Tilly) Pappas. Cathy was a retired deli manager at Giant Eagle. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Fuegi; a daughter, Cathy Lynn Nunn and her husband, Bruce, of Alan, Texas; a son, Jeremy Fuegi and his partner, Amy Neurohr, of Greensburg; sisters, Deborah Yovanovic and her husband, Dave, of South Carolina, Renee Giordano and her husband, Dominick, of Florida, and Tammy Pegher and her husband, Ron, of Economy; grandchildren, Gage Fuegi, Diana Nunn and Wynter Hisker; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Excela Health Hospice, 1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019
