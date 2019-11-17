Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy L. Thompson


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy L. Thompson Obituary
Cathy L. Thompson, 64, of Grapeville, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Feb. 17, 1955, in Greensburg, a daughter of Betty Jane (Geisel) Thompson, of Hunker, and the late William S. Thompson. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Hunker. She is survived by two daughters, Sarah B. Stokum and husband, Anthony, of Grapeville, and Samantha R. Franklin, of Indianapolis, Ind.; five grandchildren, Austin, John, James, Emma and Andrew; a great-granddaughter, Finley Lynn; two brothers, Bill Thompson and girlfriend, Roxanne Scott, of Youngwood, and Mark Thompson and girlfriend, Lynn Chisolm, of Kopple, Pa,; Sue Albert, of Greensburg, and Cindy Camaione and husband, Dave, of Greensburg.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Richard Sementilli officiating. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. To send online condolences, visit mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -