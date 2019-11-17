|
Cathy L. Thompson, 64, of Grapeville, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Feb. 17, 1955, in Greensburg, a daughter of Betty Jane (Geisel) Thompson, of Hunker, and the late William S. Thompson. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Hunker. She is survived by two daughters, Sarah B. Stokum and husband, Anthony, of Grapeville, and Samantha R. Franklin, of Indianapolis, Ind.; five grandchildren, Austin, John, James, Emma and Andrew; a great-granddaughter, Finley Lynn; two brothers, Bill Thompson and girlfriend, Roxanne Scott, of Youngwood, and Mark Thompson and girlfriend, Lynn Chisolm, of Kopple, Pa,; Sue Albert, of Greensburg, and Cindy Camaione and husband, Dave, of Greensburg.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Richard Sementilli officiating. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. To send online condolences, visit mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2019