|
|
Cazmier Leonard Liszewski passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the age of 90. Caz was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and joined the Army at age 17, serving at the end of World War II. Making good use of his GI bill, he graduated from the University of Buffalo, receiving a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering. At a YMCA dance hall, he asked a pretty young lady named Terry to dance. She ended up becoming his wife and lifelong partner. The young couple moved out west for a time, but eventually settled in western Pennsylvania. Caz worked for Aerojet and Westinghouse as an engineer, and later a manager, designing rockets, nuclear power and waste disposal facilities, and trash-to-energy projects. He and Terry raised seven children together. They remember a hard-working father who created many special memories for them. Always an indefatigable tinkerer, he built a log cabin by hand, repaired numerous vintage vehicles and had his own "hobby farm" before that was a thing. He also loved ballroom dancing and tending his large vegetable garden. Caz contributed greatly to the Rails to Trails program in Smithton as a volunteer. One of his proudest accomplishments was hiking 300 miles along the Great Allegheny Passage from Smithton to Washington, D.C., at age 65, with his wife by his side, a back-packing journey that took them a month to complete. Predeceased by his infant son David and daughter Nanci, Caz is survived by his loving wife of 64 years. He is lovingly re- membered by sons Paul and Jim Liszewski, and daughters Kathy Zimmerman, Anna DeRosa, Jenny Lipe and Patty Liszewski; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Seven Dolors Church in Yukon with Father Richard Ulam, OSB, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery, Smithton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Caz's name to Westmoreland Yough Trail Chapter, 111 Collinsburg Road, West Newton, PA 15089.line