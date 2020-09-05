1/1
Cecelia B. Pettican
1932 - 2020
Cecelia B. (Coyne) Pettican, 88, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. She was born April 5, 1932, in Pittsburgh. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecelia and Patrick J. Coyne, and a sister, Eileen (Coyne) McMullen. She is survived by her husband, Richard, a daughter, Megan, her son, Brad, and wife, Lisa, and grandchild, Nathaniel, and his wife, Samantha, and a number of cousins in the US and Ireland. Cecelia will always be remembered for her love of all things Irish and Ireland, as well her commitment to worshipping the sun from any beach, particularly Honeymoon Beach in Clearwater, Fla. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Cecelia was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and a longtime employee of the Tribune-Review newspaper. Her family and friends will always remember her lifelong religious devotion and commitment to the Church. Cecelia was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Private burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Harrisburg beside her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, PO Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. Cecelia's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
