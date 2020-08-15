1/1
Cecelia J. Grajcar
1919 - 2020
Cecelia J. "Cil" Grajcar, 101, of Greensburg, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Mountan View Senior Living, Greensburg. She was born March 29, 1919, in Todi, Italy, a daughter of the late Armando and Mary (Conzatti) Scimmi. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Crown Creative Industries for 39 years. Cil was an avid bingo player, and was known as the $2 bill lady, giving out $2 bills to anyone who did a kind deed for her. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike J. Grajcar Sr.; her daughter, Barbara A. Adams and husband, George T. "Tom" Adams; her brother, Charles Scimmi; and four sisters, Mary Carroll, Sylvia Zina, Jean Pelerose, and Emma Jean Chagaris. She is survived by her son, Michael J. Grajcar Jr. and wife, Barbara A., of Greensburg; her grandson, Michael J. Grajcar III, of Latrobe; several nieces and nephews; and her friends, Sandy DeRoss, Bernadette Soltis, and Loretta Shabella. The family has chosen to have no public visitation or funeral services out of concern for everyone's safety during the covid-19 pandemic. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Dr., Delmont, PA 15626. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Mountain View Senior Living and Redstone at Home Hospice for their care and compassion. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
