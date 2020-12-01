Cecelia M. "Cindy" Fowler, 75, of Latrobe, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. She was born Feb. 11, 1945, in Masontown, a daughter of the late Carl and Helena (Hamborsky) Kloock. She was a devout Christian woman, strong in her faith. She loved God, her family, and her church family at Hope Evangelical Methodist Church in Youngstown with all her heart. A hardworking, loving wife and mother, her husband and children couldn't have been given a better lady to fill those roles. She showed her love for her family every day. She never had to work but was determined to see if she could get a job. She worked at Holzer's Deli in Latrobe for three years and used the money she made to buy new heating and air conditioning for their home. She felt she accomplished her goal and her family was proud of her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald D. Fowler Sr., this past Monday, Nov. 23; five siblings, Karl Kloock, Marcella Simon, Anna Mary Coy, William Kloock, and Patricia Mastermonico; and a nephew, Billy Walker. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia L. Fowler, of Latrobe; her son, Donald D. Fowler Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Canada; her grandchildren, Ryan and Taryl; her great-grandchildren, Dreyton and Justyce; her brother, Andrew Kloock (Bonnie); and a number of nieces and nephews. Private graveside services and interment for her and her husband will be held in Unity Cemetery with their pastor, the Rev. Bill Lueke, officiating. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
