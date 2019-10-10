Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Basilica
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia Shumack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia Shumack


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecelia Shumack Obituary
Cecelia "Cindy" (Henry) Shumack, 72, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born May 8, 1947, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Ray Charles Henry and Margaret L. (Stein) Henry. Cindy was a member of St. Vincent Basilica. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Mutual Aid and Derry Ambulance and had been employed in the mental health department at Latrobe Area Hospital. She was an avid Steelers fan. She enjoyed trips to the casinos with her friends, and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas R. Henry; three brothers-in-law, Larry Loveridge, Robert Thomas and Charles Henry; and a nephew, Raymond Garland. Cindy is survived by her daughter, Dawn Marie Mueseler and her husband, Scott, of Latrobe; three sisters, Mary Ellen Henry, of Lakeland, Fla., Kathleen M. Henry-Thomas, of Latrobe, and Marian Loveridge, of West Middlesex; two grandchildren, Madison and Reese; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff on 2 East at Excela Health Latrobe Area Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment is private.
To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now