Cecelia "Cindy" (Henry) Shumack, 72, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born May 8, 1947, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Ray Charles Henry and Margaret L. (Stein) Henry. Cindy was a member of St. Vincent Basilica. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Mutual Aid and Derry Ambulance and had been employed in the mental health department at Latrobe Area Hospital. She was an avid Steelers fan. She enjoyed trips to the casinos with her friends, and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas R. Henry; three brothers-in-law, Larry Loveridge, Robert Thomas and Charles Henry; and a nephew, Raymond Garland. Cindy is survived by her daughter, Dawn Marie Mueseler and her husband, Scott, of Latrobe; three sisters, Mary Ellen Henry, of Lakeland, Fla., Kathleen M. Henry-Thomas, of Latrobe, and Marian Loveridge, of West Middlesex; two grandchildren, Madison and Reese; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff on 2 East at Excela Health Latrobe Area Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment is private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019