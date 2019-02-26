Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil H. Fitzgerald


1931 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cecil H. Fitzgerald Obituary
Cecil H. Fitzgerald, 87, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. He was born July 22, 1931, in New Kensington, a son of the late Cecil H. Fitzgerald Sr. and Thelma Pritchard Fitzgerald. Cecil retired from West Penn Power, where he had also been active with the Junior Achievement program. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greensburg, and was a member of the Philanthropy Masonic Lodge No. 225. Cecil was a veteran of the Army, serving during the Korean War, and was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 7 Flotilla 7. He was a former Boy Scout leader and enjoyed boating and fishing with his family. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Lou (Gearhart) Fitzgerald; his three children, Gary Fitzgerald (Lynne), Cheryl Bookheimer (Donald Bruce), and Janice Williamson; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Merle Fitzgerald.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, where Cecil's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Anette V. Gerber. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at . For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.

logo


logo

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now