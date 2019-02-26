Cecil H. Fitzgerald, 87, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. He was born July 22, 1931, in New Kensington, a son of the late Cecil H. Fitzgerald Sr. and Thelma Pritchard Fitzgerald. Cecil retired from West Penn Power, where he had also been active with the Junior Achievement program. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greensburg, and was a member of the Philanthropy Masonic Lodge No. 225. Cecil was a veteran of the Army, serving during the Korean War, and was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 7 Flotilla 7. He was a former Boy Scout leader and enjoyed boating and fishing with his family. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Lou (Gearhart) Fitzgerald; his three children, Gary Fitzgerald (Lynne), Cheryl Bookheimer (Donald Bruce), and Janice Williamson; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Merle Fitzgerald.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, where Cecil's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Anette V. Gerber. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at . For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.









