Celeste Anne D'Antonio, 63, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at home peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She gracefully fought a long battle with colorectal cancer for seven years. She was born Jan. 14, 1957, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Dominic and I. Celeste (Bartolomucci) D'Antonio. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish in Greensburg. Celeste was a Registered Nurse for 42 years, dabbling in many different areas of the field, with the majority of her time serving in the operating room. She graduated from the Western Pennsylvania School of Nursing ('78) and Carlow University BSN ('10) and MSN ('11). She also earned her CNOR certification. Celeste was a member of the A.O.R.N. and Nursing Honor Society, Sigma Theta Tau International. During her career, Celeste was a strong patient advocate and led by example, eventually paving the way for her daughters to both become RNs. In her spare time, Celeste loved being a mother and grandma; affectionately nicknamed "momma bear" for her warm hugs and fierce protection of her family. She enjoyed cooking and sharing her Italian family recipes with others. She also mastered many crafts and activities, such as knitting, sewing, crocheting, stained glass making and motorcycle riding. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Theresa Chesterfield (Marty Sova) and Gina Chesterfield (Lawrence J. Schromofsky); her precious granddaughter, Ava; brother, Brian D'Antonio (Michelle Martindale); sister, Cathy D'Antonio; niece, Stephanie (Javier) Ramirez; and her little FurBabies, Chowder, Cheeto and Kevin. The family would like to thank the staff from UPMC Hillman Cancer Center for their unwavering care. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, with Monsignor Raymond Riffle as celebrant. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Prayers of transfer will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. In accordance with the CDC guidelines, everyone is asked to wear a mask and social distance.